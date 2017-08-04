80°partly-cloudy-day
Bear breaks into SUV, then takes it for a short drive

Bear breaks into SUV, then takes it for a short drive

Subaru trashed in Durango neighborhood
By Mary Shinn Herald Staff Writer
Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 3:07 PM Updated 2 days 17 hours ago
After a bear broke into a car early Friday in Timberline View Estates, the vehicle rolled into a mailbox and utility box. The bear trashed the inside of the vehicle.
A bear broke into an SUV and caused it to roll into a mailbox and utility boxes early Friday. The bear fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

After a bear broke into a car early Friday in Timberline View Estates, the vehicle rolled into a mailbox and utility box. The bear trashed the inside of the vehicle.
A bear broke into an SUV and caused it to roll into a mailbox and utility boxes early Friday. The bear fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
